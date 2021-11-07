'Dreamers' must be treated fairly -- Joyce L. Anderson

For most of my teaching career I taught English language learners from many different countries.
Some of my students and their families were undocumented. Many came to this country legally but overstayed their visas. Many of the students were "Dreamers." It wasn’t their decision to come here. But once here, they attended school, learned English and the majority graduated from high school.
Almost 20 years ago we were talking about "Dreamers" and a path to citizenship. Every few years, there seems to be a push for immigration reform that includes a path to citizenship. But then the commitment wanes, and we make little progress. Sometimes we even go backward. It’s been long enough. We need to get this done.
As a person of faith, I am committed to the inherent worth of all beings, and I believe that immigrants from different cultures enrich our experiences and our country. With this budget reconciliation bill before Congress, now is the time to act. We need a path to citizenship for essential workers who keep our economy going and have been especially faithful during the pandemic.
Legislators we have elected need to make good on their promises.
Joyce L. Anderson, Madison