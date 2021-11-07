 Skip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
'Dreamers' must be treated fairly -- Joyce L. Anderson
0 comments

'Dreamers' must be treated fairly -- Joyce L. Anderson

  • 0

For most of my teaching career I taught English language learners from many different countries.

Some of my students and their families were undocumented. Many came to this country legally but overstayed their visas. Many of the students were "Dreamers." It wasn’t their decision to come here. But once here, they attended school, learned English and the majority graduated from high school.

Almost 20 years ago we were talking about "Dreamers" and a path to citizenship. Every few years, there seems to be a push for immigration reform that includes a path to citizenship. But then the commitment wanes, and we make little progress. Sometimes we even go backward. It’s been long enough. We need to get this done.

As a person of faith, I am committed to the inherent worth of all beings, and I believe that immigrants from different cultures enrich our experiences and our country. With this budget reconciliation bill before Congress, now is the time to act. We need a path to citizenship for essential workers who keep our economy going and have been especially faithful during the pandemic.

Legislators we have elected need to make good on their promises.

Joyce L. Anderson, Madison 

Culvers "CurderBurger" comes with an interesting side dish in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands
0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics