Let us start by acknowledging that President Donald Trump will only be replaced by voters in the 2020 election. Impeachment is very unlikely to remove him from office. But the revelations in the last week have necessitated an impeachment inquiry and a vote on impeachment.
Special prosecutor Robert Mueller's report made clear that Russia did indeed interfere with our 2016 presidential election and that candidate Trump's campaign had numerous contacts with Russian operatives. While those contacts did not rise to the level of conspiracy, they are troubling.
President Trump has failed to absorb the idea that we will not accept foreign interference in our elections. With his telephone call to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, President Trump continued to attempt to recruit election assistance from outside countries.
Congress must now draw a line in the sand and make clear that our elections are an internal matter. Soliciting foreign interference is unacceptable. Our Congress must make it clear to President Trump that he must campaign in 2020 on his record and expect no support from foreign entities.
Mark K. Allen, Madison