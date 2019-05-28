Students in Pennsylvania, represented by a conservative Christian law firm, challenged a lower court ruling allowing transgender students to use the bathrooms of their choice.
In their argument before the U.S. Supreme Court, lawyers for the students argued that ”the district's policy was a drastic change from the way locker rooms and restrooms have been regulated for the entire history of public school systems.”
But in rebutting their argument and leaving the lower court ruling in place, the Supreme Court clearly conveyed that just because something is drastic does not make it unwise or invalid.
“Drastic change” is at the heart of much of what is positive in our country. Ending slavery, allowing women to vote, the very revolution that brought our country into being -- these were all “drastic” actions that are now seen as necessary and invaluable points of progress in our nation’s history.
Just because something has always been done a certain way does not mean it is rational or reasonable. Sometimes drastic measures are exactly what are needed to move forward in the name of equality, fairness and common sense.
Dennis B. Appleton, Madison