The profile of drag performer Jacob Lefeber (aka Kayos Lynn Mirage) omits a feature common among (male) drag performers -- including Ms. Mirage -- that somewhat dims this glowing portrait. In styling themselves as women, these men cultivate a persona that displays some of the worst stereotypes of women.

What other interpretation can be made of a man who dons an elaborately coiffed wig, slathers pancake makeup on his face, and pads his bosom to Dolly Partonesque proportions? Besides the costume, the routine of many drag queens is hypersexual, differing little from that of females performing in strip clubs.

I wonder what sort of hair-splitting logic allows progressives to celebrate drag queens while condemning female strippers for shamelessly catering to the male gaze. Don't both activities promote equally offensive stereotypes of women?

Gary L. Kriewald, Madison