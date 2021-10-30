 Skip to main content

Draft would save money on military -- Mike Badger
Draft would save money on military -- Mike Badger

The Oct. 23 letter to the editor "Military is major climate destroyer" bashed our national defense budget as larger than China and Russia. There is an easy fix.

We have an all-volunteer military that is paid a fair wage, and our defense contractors are well paid. We could return to the draft and pay minimal wages to save money, if that's what the majority of Americans want. Every American could be required to serve two years. Not a bad idea, since so many of us take our security for granted. If everyone had skin in the game, instead of the few, it might be good for society.

The Chinese have already stolen most of our technology, so why not subcontract out shipbuilding, missile defense, aircraft manufacturing, ammunition plants -- the whole ball of wax. We could save big bucks that we can pass out to Americans. More freebies for everyone.

There are ways to cut the defense budget if that's what we really want. 

Mike Badger, Mount Horeb

