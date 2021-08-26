Draft may prevent another Afghanistan -- Elaine B. Strassburg

As the widow of a Vietnam veteran, I’ve grieved for families like mine and now I despair at leaving another botched war without ensuring the safety of Afghans whose lives are at risk.
President Joe Biden should have foreseen the result of Donald Trump setting a departure date without conditions. But George W. Bush, Dick Cheney and Donald Rumsfeld are primarily responsible for the consequences of Afghanistan and Iraq. They didn’t fix what they broke.
We might have grown weary years earlier if we risked a draft and had to pay for these wars. Instead, a few risked their lives in multiple deployments and we were content that these wars will be paid by future generations. We let Congress give its responsibility for foreign combat to a president. I agonized, “how could we so quickly forget Vietnam?”
We must never send soldiers to combat again without a draft -- we all must have a stake. We must fund all wars. We must severely limit a president’s power to initiate military action and we must limit the National Guard's involvement in foreign combat. We must press leaders, with reason and information instead of puffed-up patriotism and fear of uncertain threats, before we misspend precious blood and resources again.
Elaine B. Strassburg, Janesville