I wish to relate an incident that underscores what Dr. Zorba Paster wrote in his column in last Sunday's Wisconsin State Journal about the change in demands on physicians' time and energy.

In 1934, I was the tallest girl in my eighth-grade class at Berryville State Graded School in Kenosha County. My father was a slender 6 feet, and I feared that I would grow to near his height.

I went to see our family doctor, Dr. Ripley, whose office was in his home on 60th Avenue in Kenosha. I did not ask permission of my parents to do this. I had no appointment. I went to his office where he greeted me and took me in.

I asked him to give me something that would halt my growth. That lovely man told me that tall women wear clothes better than short women, and that we must accept the bodies God has given us.

Dr. Paster is right. Medical care has changed, and it behooves each of us to do our part to help our doctors as they help us.

Patricia Krueger, Middleton