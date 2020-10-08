Dr. Manolo was kind and compassionate -- Elaine Blanchette

Dr. Felipe Manalo, who passed away Sept. 24, was my doctor for 25 years at Group Health Cooperative. I believe he was one of Madison's best.
He was kind and compassionate and a good listener, and he always worked with me in deciding on a course of treatment. It seemed to me he did not have an ego. When I developed unusual symptoms of what turned out to be a rare disorder, he readily agreed he did not know what the cause was and sent me to many other doctors and specialists who told me they had never seen anything like it.
Dr. Manalo was the only one who never gave up on me. When we finally found out the cause, he eagerly read all about it. What I liked most about him was his smile and his laugh. What a wonderful doctor and human being.
Elaine Blanchette, Madison
