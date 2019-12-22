Downtown stores care about customers -- Martha Frey
Downtown stores care about customers -- Martha Frey

I recently had a wonderful experience shopping in Downtown Madison, specifically at Fontana Sports.

After purchasing a pair of Yaktrax online, I called to ask if I could drive by and pick up the item. Co-owner Elizabeth Hutchinson answered the phone and said, “Sure, I’ll meet you at the curb with your purchase in five minutes.” Wow, that’s great service.

I’m grateful that Downtown Madison still has family owned stores, such as Fontana Sports, that really care about their customers.

Martha Frey, Middleton

