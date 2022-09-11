Doug LaFollette won't meddle in elections-- Coral Swanson

"Trying to be cleverly vague" is how Secretary of State Doug LaFollette describes Republican secretary of state candidate Amy Loudenbeck in the Sept. 1 article in the Wisconsin State Journal, "Loudenbeck won't commit to role." Avoiding any vagueness, I urge everyone not to vote for Loudenbeck for secretary of state.

Loudenbeck is campaigning to give the office control over elections, and the Republican-controlled Legislature just might oblige her after having in the past stripped the office of any responsible duties. Remember that the losing Republican presidential candidate did his best to apply pressure to various secretaries of state around the country to "find" votes or question an election's certification.

Since its 2020 presidential candidate lost, the Republican-controlled Legislature has been working overtime finding fault with the bipartisan election commission it created in 2016, writing laws to make it harder to vote, denying election results and complaining about fraud when none can be found during more than 60 court cases, a million-dollar Gableman "investigation" and numerous audits.

Yes, Loudenbeck is vague about the election powers she thinks should be turned over to her. But I don't think she's too clever if she thinks she can get our votes.

Vote for LaFollette.

Coral Swanson, Janesville