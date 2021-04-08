DOT maintenance doesn't make sense -- George Sutton

Hardly a week goes by that I'm not confused about what the Department of Transportation is thinking when it does certain things.

Filling a pothole in the street is an improvement. But often repair crews make changes that limit easy access to businesses. Changes make vehicles either use a roundabout, make a U-turn, or use the back entrance to get to a business. They build roundabouts so small that they force semitractor-trailers to use all the lanes plus the median and shoulder to complete the turn.

They continue to spend hundreds of millions on a roads they have already declared as obsolete. They work on roads that appear to be in relatively good condition, while other roads a mile away are falling apart and untouched. And many traffic-lane lines are invisible.

Maybe some of this is due to local city or county officials, but they need to get on the same page.

George Sutton, Fitchburg