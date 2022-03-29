Don't waste votes on third party picks -- Brent Nicastro

Over the past 25 years, I've had debates and occasionally arguments with various friends and acquaintances about the wisdom of voting for third-party candidates in presidential elections.

While I understand the motivation to vote for a person who is most aligned with ones own political persuasion, in close elections it's best to "hold your nose" and vote for the candidate on the major party ticket rather than to throw it away on someone who will end up with single-digit percentage points.

My primary point in these debates has been that presidents nominate people to fill vacancies on the U.S. Supreme Court. That alone makes it too important to not waste a vote on someone who has no chance of winning.

Recently, this was hammered home by the news that the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Wisconsin's redistricting map that had previously been upheld by a 4-3 decision in our state Supreme Court. The ultraconservative justices appointed by Presidents George W. Bush and Donald Trump put personal politics ahead of law and, in a single-line decision, returned Wisconsin to the most gerrymandered district maps in the United States.

Folks, elections matter. Don't stand on principle and waste your vote on a candidate who can't win.

Brent Nicastro, Madison