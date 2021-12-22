Don't waste time on mask resolution -- John Finkler

The Dane County Board on Jan. 6 will hold a public hearing on Resolution 157, which basically urges Public Health Madison and Dane County to end the current mask mandate in Dane County.
The board should make much better use of its valuable time by actually helping Public Health Madison and Dane County officials, rather than wasting their time on this senseless resolution.
Two of the resolution's authors, Sups. Jeff Weigand and Tim Rockwell, showed their true intentions at a packed meeting they hosted at the Berry Town Hall on Dec. 13. The Middleton Times-Tribune reported that the meeting created a potential "superspreader" event where the indoor mask order was openly defied by all and encouraged by some attendees.
The Times-Tribune report also noted that COVID-19 vaccines were scarcely mentioned, but a man wearing an "unvaccinated" T-shirt was greeted with laughter and applause.
COVID-19 is the worst pandemic to hit the world in more than a century. It is nowhere near being contained or gone, and certainly not a laughing matter.
The Dane County Board should strongly support and trust Dane County public health officials and defeat Resolution 157 by an overwhelming vote of "no."