Don't waste money on 'deep cleaning' -- Maria Van Cleve

Spending a day “deep cleaning” a school won't do much when, within 30 minutes of students entering, every surface will have been touched. I am totally in favor of social distancing and masking because these strategies work to stop the spread of COVID-19. The other strategy that is effective is washing your hands.

"Deep cleaning" a school, your shopping cart, the waiting room or the city bus is potentially dangerous because it gives people the mistaken impression that they don’t have anything to worry about. If you are in a public space with other people, the surfaces in that space are potentially infected with the virus.

Let’s stop all this ridiculous extra disinfecting and concentrate instead on making sure everyone (especially school children) wash their hands frequently and don't touch their faces. This is not rocket science, and it is also a cost-effective solution to a problem that will continue to be resource intensive.

I do not want my tax dollars spent on cleaning our schools. Spend them on educating our children.

Maria Van Cleve, Mazomanie