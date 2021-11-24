 Skip to main content

Don't wait to buy an electric car -- Steve Busalacchi
Don't wait to buy an electric car -- Steve Busalacchi

As somebody who just bought an awesome 2022 Nissan Leaf a few weeks ago, I found the Real Deal auto advice story in the Nov. 6 State Journal lacking when it described electric cars.

Advising people to "wait a few years" for battery range to improve is unwise. (But, yes, range continues to improve.) Our comfortable and quick Leaf has 215 miles of range, enough to take us all over the city, charging at night once per week for a fraction of the cost of gas.

It came with a $7,500 tax credit and 0% financing for six years. We got a brand new car with all the modern safety features, requires almost no maintenance and which uses no gas for under $30,000 net.

Wait? For what, exactly?

Steve Busalacchi, Madison 

