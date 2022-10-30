Don't vote for the GOP anymore -- Milt Stearns

Why would anyone vote for a Republican? The Republicans have no plan to move America forward. I can’t find anything positive that the Republicans stand for.
Many Republicans don't believe in climate change. They don’t support clean air to breathe or clean water.
Republicans have targeted Social Security, Medicare and benefits for veterans.
Republicans are against public schools and want to replace it with a voucher system.
Republicans haven't supported efforts to reduce the cost of prescription drugs.
Republicans are in favor of assault weapons on our streets. The next shooting could be at your local school, grocery store or place of worship.
Republicans do not help families and children get out of poverty. The United States ranks near the bottom of advanced nations in this area.
Republicans are undermined our democracy. They are taking away women’s rights. What's next? Eliminating a woman’s right to vote?
Milton J. Stearns, Edgerton, proud Marine veteran and former conservative Republican
Bucky vs. New Mexico State
Bucky vs. Washington State
Bucky faces the Red Birds
