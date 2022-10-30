 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Don't vote for the GOP anymore -- Milt Stearns

  • 0

Why would anyone vote for a Republican? The Republicans have no plan to move America forward. I can’t find anything positive that the Republicans stand for.

Many Republicans don't believe in climate change. They don’t support clean air to breathe or clean water.

Republicans have targeted Social Security, Medicare and benefits for veterans.

Republicans are against public schools and want to replace it with a voucher system.

Republicans haven't supported efforts to reduce the cost of prescription drugs.

Republicans are in favor of assault weapons on our streets. The next shooting could be at your local school, grocery store or place of worship.

Republicans do not help families and children get out of poverty. The United States ranks near the bottom of advanced nations in this area.

People are also reading…

Republicans are undermined our democracy. They are taking away women’s rights. What's next? Eliminating a woman’s right to vote?

Milton J. Stearns, Edgerton, proud Marine veteran and former conservative Republican 

Follow along as State Journal cartoonist Phil Hands draws a cartoon Russia being desperate and dangerous.

2022 Game Day Cartoons

Get caught up with all of Phil Hands game day cartoons from Bucky's 2022 football season. 

1 of 7
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics