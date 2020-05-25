Don't use religion for political gain -- Gene Bier

The latest national controversy is over the opening of religious buildings of worship.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Some politicians, many of whom I doubt could find their church with a map, feel as though their rights are being violated and religion should be be placed ahead of any government health concerns. It is an attempt to garner the vote of religious zealots.

Our own president has grabbed this issue to solidify the support of his base. Listening to the rants of some ministers as they push for the opening of their megachurches makes me wonder if they are driven by spiritual guidance or their desire for financial benefits.

I miss my Sunday service, but I realize the health of the community and safety of my fellow parishioners is at stake. I can find the Lord in my garden. He is with me as I enjoy the singing of the birds. He walks with me and my grandchildren. With this pandemic, he makes me realize what really matters.

Let's not use religion for political gain. Just remember that more wars have been fought and lives lost using religion as a motive. This will be over soon, and our churches will be full again. Find peace.

Gene Bier, Milton