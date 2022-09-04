Don't use migrant deaths for politics -- Bill Walters

Last Sunday's letter to the editor, "Border crisis is killing children," exposed the need for immigration reform. And it is indeed sad that way too many people feel the need to come to America for a better life. That's the humanitarian crisis.

But concern over the deaths of migrants was not the letter's real message. That's apparent when the writer blames President Joe Biden's purported "open border policy" for migrant deaths and labels him cruel. An open border would be one that enables free, unrestricted movement of people without substantive border control. I think the letter writer knows our borders do not work that way.

To use the tragedy of migrant deaths to make this political point is disingenuous. However, the letter does like sending the message: if you come you may die, your living conditions will be horrible, no one cares and it's best you stay in your own country.

The unconscionable use of migrant deaths for the sake of politics is deplorable. The real cruelty is using this death for political opportunism.

Bill Walters, Fitchburg