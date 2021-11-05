Don't turn Yahara Hills into landfill-- Bruce McClellin

Madison and Dane County have a preliminary deal to let the county expand its waste management site to the current city-owned Yahara Hills Golf Course.
The claim that golf can continue to be played until the county needs the space is not credible. How much financial incentive will there be to maintain the courses when their future will be as a storage area for garbage? Yahara Hills' scenic location made it an iconic place for recreation. Though golfing will eventually end under a city-county partnership, that iconic spirit must not go away.
It would be better if the city drew boundaries for a protected area to be developed as a new park with trees, gardens and a recreation center. A new park would lift the human spirit far more than a landfill would.
Bruce McClellin, Madison