LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Don't turn Yahara Hills into landfill -- Molly Koranda

  • 0

How disappointing to see the city of Madison moving quickly to consider selling half of the Yahara Hills Golf Course to Dane County for a landfill.

A committee spent many hours last year analyzing the golf market in Madison and, in spite of deferred maintenance needs at Yahara, found that Yahara fills an important outdoor recreation need for many of us in the city who can’t afford a private country club.

McFarland homeowners in the Secret Places neighborhood are also angry to hear that planning has taken place with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation and the Ho Chunk Nation for years for this landfill plan.

A planned “sustainability campus” for school tours doesn’t justify taking some of the nicest back 18 holes in the area.

Wake up.

Molly Koranda, Madison

