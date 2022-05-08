Don't turn Yahara Hills into a dump -- Thomas Gebhart

The city of Madison is planning on selling 18 holes of Yahara Hills Golf Course to Dane County to be converted into a garbage dump. That is so wrong.

This property is a great asset to the city and too beautiful to be turned into a waste receptacle. I am aware that the course is losing money and that Dane County needs to find another landfill site. Just because the course has been mismanaged for years and no one seems willing to take some creative steps to better utilize this gem, we shouldn't accept this short-sighted solution.

It's also obvious that once this is done, the other 18 holes would suffer the same fate and for the same reasons as the initial sale. Dane County has stated that it does not have a plan B for finding another site. City managers need to come up with better ideas than to convert green spaces into dumps and city medians into concrete slabs.

Thomas Gebhart, Madison