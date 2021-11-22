Don't turn Yahara Hills into a dump -- Lori Bindl Zahorik

Recently while playing Yahara Hills Golf Course in Madison, I was sad and disappointed about the decision to turn half of the course (18 holes) into, let's say it, a "dump." This is a beautiful landscape that provides recreation and fellowship for many area golfers.
The course is also an ecosystem for wildlife, and the vegetation absorbs emissions. Several of the trees on the course are quite old and thriving well, probably to be destroyed. What a loss this will be of green space.
Since ongoing expenses to maintain the 36 hole course and loss of revenue from past years are a concern, let's cut back Yahara to 27 holes. Then turn the other 9 holes into green space for a park, hiking trails and disc golf.
I'm not keen to have extra traffic, noise and odor of a landfill move closer to the course. We have that landfill situation already across Highway 12. It's time to process refuse into renewable energy, rather than add more land to bury it in the ground.
Lastly, to all the staff at the city golf courses, from the pro shop to maintenance and grounds crew, thank you for a good year. Your work is appreciated.
Lori Bindl Zahorik, Fitchburg