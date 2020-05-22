Don't treat Trump's outrageous behavior as news -- Joyce Carey

Regarding Friday's article "Maskless Trump visits Michigan," Trump not wearing a mask in a factory that requires wearing one is not front-page news.

Perhaps the picture and article are intended to point out Trump’s folly. Perhaps it is a way of chiding Trump for not following the rules.

But it is just free exposure for the president. You know what they say, ”Print anything about me, just spell my name right.”

During the campaign for the 2016 election, Trump’s follies, inconsistencies and grandstanding were featured in the newspapers daily, because he was so outlandish. Same with the masks.

How many people see this and think, “If the president doesn’t have to wear a mask, why should I?” Look what happened when he mused about ingesting disinfectant to clean the lungs. Some people believed him.

Don’t elevate his outrageous, misguided behavior, disguised as news.

Joyce Carey, Madison