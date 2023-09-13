The Madison School District is more concerned about the feelings of their students than the welfare of their teachers.

There is a point where tolerating poor student behavior in an attempt to shield them from negativity actually encourages that poor behavior. As the son of a teacher, I have heard too many stories of students hitting teachers or other students and receiving little more than an in-school suspension. The behavioral guidelines promulgated by the administration are weak and self-defeating -- a space-filler.

In an effort to help students with behavioral issues, the district has made clear it cares little for the safety of teachers or the safety and education of the broader student body. Punishments should take the form of out-of-school suspensions, transfers to schools with a focus on behavior, or some other form of punishment that physically separates violent students from the rest until a fair assessment deems them able to go back to school.

Connor Smith, Madison