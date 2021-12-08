Don't tolerate bad behavior in school -- Jerry Darda

A 13-year-old boy steals a car in Madison when he should have been going to school. A La Follette High School student shows up to school with a loaded pistol, causing the cancellation of extracurricular activities for students. A riot erupts at East High School requiring lots of police and the disruption of classes. These are inexcusable and unnecessary events that could be quickly eliminated with commonsense policies.
First, immediately restore school resource officers at Madison's high schools. Second, restore reasonable behavior expectations for all students with serious consequences for troublemakers, including expulsion. Third, enact laws that hold parents accountable for their children's illegal behavior.
One reasonable law would require parents to be put on probation for any illegal behavior. They would report to assigned social workers to ensure their child is both following the law and attending school. If the family doesn't comply, simply remove the child from school and put the child in the foster care system or jail.
What will it take for our community leaders to realize that their permissive policies favoring disruptive students and criminals are not working. Instead, they are putting lawabiding folks in constant danger.
Jerry Darda, Madison