Don't teach kids to hate their country -- Dave Glomp

Parents across Wisconsin may be hearing their children talk about and apologize for being racist, especially if they have white skin. Where is this coming from? Likely, it’s being taught to them in their public school curriculum. It comes from something called "critical race theory," which is fast becoming America’s new institutional orthodoxy.
To understand this concept, it helps to look at a brief history of Marxism. Originally, the Marxist left built a political program based on the theory of class conflict. It was designed in industrial societies to show an imbalance between capitalists and workers. It fostered an overthrow of the capitalist society and development of a new socialist society.
Today in our schools, racial divisions are being taught to our students rather than class warfare. The ideas that our country is and always has been racist is presented is some settings as fact. Students may be taught that all white people have contributed to racism from the inception of our country to today.
Terms such as "white supremacy" are used so kids with white skin are taught to hate their country and all white people for always having supremacy over people of color.
I am calling on all concerned citizens, especially parents, to end this sort of teaching.
Dave Glomp, Madison