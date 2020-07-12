Don't take down statue of Lincoln -- Bill Hoekstra

Those calling for taking down the statue of Abraham Lincoln on Bascom Hill on the UW-Madison campus are working to make America a place where African Americans do not face oppression, even summary execution, for engaging in behavior that police and white vigilantes arbitrarily find objectionable.
They stand with past fighters against injustice such as Rosa Parks, Cesar Chavez and Malcom X. Yet they only have the right to call for the statue's removal in part because Lincoln was a key part of winning the Civil War and ending slavery. Their motives may be understandable, but does taking Lincoln down make sense?
Without Lincoln, we might have a statue of Jefferson Davis on campus, and only students who are white and well off would be allowed to attend.
Perhaps as a compromise, we should put a statue of Frederick Douglass next to this statue. As I recall my history, Douglass played a key role in getting Lincoln to give up the idea that African Americans should leave their country and "return" to Africa.
Lincoln was a flawed man, and a flawed president. But we must remember that all our presidents were flawed, and statues of them hopefully celebrate their better actions.
Bill Hoekstra, Waukesha
