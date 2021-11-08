Don't spend money on divisive routes -- Marty Meek

Thanks to Madison Alds. Syed Abbas, Sheri Carter, Barbara Harrington-McKinney, Charles Myadze and Mike Verveer for their amendment to the city budget requiring a serious review of the bus rapid transit route.
State Street and the Capitol Square are gems and need to be treated as such. The mayor has pushed through a proposal without the backing of major stakeholders.
As a concerned Madison resident, I was both appalled and distressed by the way many questions were dismissed or ignored during a recent meeting about BRT. It was clear that there was no real interest in hearing genuine concerns relating to bus routing. The message I heard was that no alternatives were being considered.
No money should be invested in a plan that has this much opposition from the very community it’s supposed to serve. A delay is far more palatable than living with a poorly designed plan for years to come. The grant will provide generous assistance with the initial outlay, but Madison residents will be making a very large investment and their concerns deserve to be heard.
Let’s not waste any more money or time on a route that divides our community. Let’s choose one that works for everyone.
Marty Meek, Madison