Don't spend Beaver Dam funds on lights -- Jack Yuds

To the taxpayers of Beaver Dam: The city received $1.7 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds from the federal government. The city has many needs for this money including tree replacement, street light replacement, many park improvements and blighted areas in Beaver Dam.

Why is the city of Beaver Dam asked to contribute $175,000 to the baseball and softball fields on East Burnett Street for lights on school district property when the Beaver Dam School Board received three payments that totaled about $5 million in COVID relief funds. The lights will cost about $500,000. That would only be about 10% of the funds the school board received.