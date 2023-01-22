Don't skip Supreme Court primary vote -- Myra Enloe

The primary for the Supreme Court of Wisconsin is Feb. 21. This is an important election because it will determine the candidates on the general election ballot in April.

In a nonpartisan race, it is possible for two conservatives or two progressives to end up on the April ballot, which then limits voter choice. The ideological makeup of the court is at stake. With important issues to come before the court this year, the ideological makeup will determine what is and is not legal in Wisconsin with regards to things such as voting rights, women’s rights to reproductive health care, local control of taxes, safety from gun violence and the potential to end gerrymandering.