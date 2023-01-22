 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Don't skip Supreme Court primary vote -- Myra Enloe

  • 0

The primary for the Supreme Court of Wisconsin is Feb. 21. This is an important election because it will determine the candidates on the general election ballot in April.

In a nonpartisan race, it is possible for two conservatives or two progressives to end up on the April ballot, which then limits voter choice. The ideological makeup of the court is at stake. With important issues to come before the court this year, the ideological makeup will determine what is and is not legal in Wisconsin with regards to things such as voting rights, women’s rights to reproductive health care, local control of taxes, safety from gun violence and the potential to end gerrymandering.

Voter turnout in these elections is notoriously low -- less than 20%. The next election for Supreme Court justice in Wisconsin will be in 2026. Don’t let others make this decision for you.

People are also reading…

Learn about the candidates. Then vote Feb. 21 and again in April. 

Myra Enloe, Dodgeville, Iowa County election education team

Follow along as State Journal cartoonist Phil Hands draws a cartoon about Aaron Rodgers' new contract with the Green Bay Packers
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics