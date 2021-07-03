 Skip to main content
Don't skimp on public education -- Robert DeMars
Don't skimp on public education -- Robert DeMars

I was dismayed to read the June 22 State Journal story "Educators bash GOP plan."

It said Wisconsin ranked 38th in the nation in public education spending. Between 2011 and 2018, Wisconsin's per-pupil spending increases ranked 49th in the nation. Harm is done when "economies" are made by scrimping on funds for essential programs, such as education. How many legislators who support restrictions on funding for public education have children attending private schools?

I feel strongly about this because of my own experience. I grew up in New York City during the economic depression of the 1930s. Even then, the city recruited excellent grade school and high school teachers. It also created diverse "special emphasis" high schools. I attended the Bronx High School of Science. I then attended, tuition-free, the College of the City of New York.

The excellent education that New York City provided for me set me up for the great life I have led as a professor at the University of Wisconsin. I want every young Wisconsinite to have access to the great, publicly funded education that I had. That will serve them well and will serve our state.

Robert DeMars, Madison 

