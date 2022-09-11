Don't silent voice of student paper -- Claude Clayton Smith

In the late 1960s, when I was teaching at Churchill High in Potomac, Maryland, several of my students distributed an "underground" newspaper that addressed issues of the day (the Vietnam War, marijuana and more) that never made it into the officially sanctioned student paper. Their "illegal" paper was confiscated, and the students' parents promptly took the school board to court. The resulting court case, Baughman v. Freienmuth, challenged the unlawful prior restraint on the distribution of non-school sponsored literature. "In short," as the case played out, "letting students write first and be judged later is far less inhibiting than vice versa."