Don't shut down schools and sports -- Marci Baldwin
Don't shut down schools and sports -- Marci Baldwin

I am very much against closing schools for the fall of 2020 and shutting down sports in the fall.

I am a longtime educator and school counselor. Data from Dane County suggests that only around 2% of COVID-19 tests are positive -- 2%! The loss of learning and training in sports that our young people will be missing is going to be devastating. Mental health is just as important to young people as physical health.

All young people, but especially seniors in high school, will be losing their last year of eligibility and the opportunity for scouts to see their expertise. Many of these young people have been working extremely hard for years to qualify for a scholarship or a place on a college team. This is disheartening for these young people to have their hopes dashed.

We need opportunities for young people to use their talents and to excel. This goes for young people involved in art, drama and music as well. Don't make things tougher for our young people. If families don't want to participate, they are welcome to decline. Please change your minds and open schools and activities for our young people.

Marci Baldwin, Verona 

