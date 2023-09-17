We all know better than to think politicians and public employees (“the government”) always act in our best interest.

The more one knows about history, the less one will trust “the government.” Too many Americans take the benevolent good will of “the government” for granted. We feel falsely protected from harm by the foundational protections written into the Constitution and Bill of Rights.

But we all must recognize the ongoing battle we’re in to protect our freedoms from infringement by “the government.” As Benjamin Franklin famously warned: "Those who would give up essential liberty, to purchase a little temporary safety, deserve neither liberty nor safety."

All governments attempt to increase alleged “safety” by constantly adding laws, rules, regulations, mandates and taxes. This, by definition, results in less liberty. Remember, “the government” is simply other people imposing their choices on us. Many people seem to strangely accept and even welcome this intrusion by strangers while not even wanting their own family members or trusted friends making any decisions for them.

Yes, listen to government experts and what others recommend -- but ultimately think for yourself. We must commit to retaining our freedoms by limiting government power and control and by making our own educated decisions

John Hensey, Verona