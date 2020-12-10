Don't rush to reopen schools -- Jayquan Jaeger

We should wait until fall of 2021 to resume school.
The amount of cases is still on the rise now, and the future is unpredictable. Sure, the vaccines are beginning to arrive. But for all we know, the virus could mutate and suddenly invalidate all attempts at a vaccine. And if that happened while we were at school, it could be a mega-spreader.
We should wait until the cases begin to flatten or even decrease. It could be a slow open, with things slowly opening during the summer, then back into school in the fall.
Jayquan Jaeger, Madison
