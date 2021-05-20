Don't rush to end mask mandate -- Judith Aubey

The State Journal's editorial on Wednesday, "Hallelujah! But what’s the hold up?", congratulated the Public Health Madison and Dane County staff for leading our city and county this far through the pandemic and commended them on their work in leading the nation in assuring the safety of the public and local businesses through guidance, mandates and vaccinations.

Then the editorial directly contradicted itself by stating this change in the mask mandate should happen immediately, before those businesses, schools and organizations in our community can decide how to adapt to this change to protect their frontline workers, vulnerable populations and unimmunized kids. The editorial doesn't want to give them a moment to figure out how to do this successfully, while utilizing remaining mitigation efforts to continue to protect their customers and staff.

This is bogus. As you know, many among us have joyfully not complied with these important public health measures and will do so going forward. They constitute a significant and ongoing risk to the rest of us.