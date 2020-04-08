Don't roll back fuel standards -- Michael Neuman

President Donald Trump's decision to roll back fuel efficiency standards shows again that our president is not concerned about the future condition of our planet.

He is not worried about the many hardships that will make it more difficult for future Americans and others to live prosperous lives in a more harsh and unpredictable climate. All the SUV and truck manufacturers, advertisers, media moguls, buyers and especially heavy drivers who burn thousands of gallons of gasoline a year, often frivolously, aren't worried either.

Burning up a gallon of fossil fuel can cause the release of over 25 pounds of carbon dioxide, the gas that is tightening the screws on global warming and making sure our climate, the oceans and our ways of life are forever changed. It makes no sense to relax a fuel standard that is in future earthlings' best interest. So why do it?

We have seen up close and personally how vulnerable our entire world has become as a result of not being careful in our actions. Certainly, the spread of the novel coronavirus throughout the world would not have been possible without the burning of fossil use in airline flight.

Chalk up another win for those who care the least about our planet’s future.

Michael Neuman, Madison