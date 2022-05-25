Don't revert to old abortion law -- Kitt Healy

If Roe v. Wade is overturned, Wisconsin's elected officials will face a choice about whether to uphold a 174-year-old law banning abortion. The state's Republicans will fight to protect that law, imposing severe penalties on women who get abortions.

As a mother and a Wisconsin woman, I beg: Please don't.

I understand that abortion is morally complicated. Come have a beer in my backyard, and we can debate the moral standing of fetuses late into the night. But that debate is ultimately beside the point. The point is that no one has the right to use my body against my will, even to keep another person alive. Period.

You argue that people should have guns and may take the life of another person (potentially innocent) if it means protecting their family and their own body. So why is it that my bodily sovereignty and my right to protect my future means nothing? Or do you believe that women forfeit their rights to body sovereignty when they decide to have sex?

A society where bodily sovereignty can be denied and sex warrants the punishment of unwanted birth is not a society I feel safe in.

Kitt Healy, Madison