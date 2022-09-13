Don't quote fake elector about voting -- Martha Howell

I was surprised the Sept. 4 article "Election workers getting support" sought comment from Republican Party of Dane County chair Scott Grabins on election law and processes. The story didn't mention he signed on as a false elector in the conspiracy to change the 2020 Electoral College results.

Participating in a secret conspiracy of U.S. and Wisconsin Republican leadership to replace the legitimate Electoral College votes -- those that reflected the will of Wisconsin's voters -- with only the Republican Party’s votes should have been part of the article about election laws and rules.

I would also argue that Grabins’ participation in that conspiracy should preclude anyone from seeking his opinion about election law.

Martha Howell, Madison