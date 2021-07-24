Don't put kids in public schools -- Timothy Molony

It’s not too late to get your kids a decent education by enrolling them in private school, even with tuition assistance. There also are many free types of home schooling. In other words, you really have no excuse for keeping your kids in public schools.
Parents should be able to receive the more than $12,000 government spends per student. Then they should be able to pick their kids' education. Parents will put their kids in a safe and positive learning environment -- for less money, too.
These are our kids. They don't belong to the government. Schools should not be able to take away students' innocence by teaching them sexual perversion and telling them if they are not white then they are oppressed, and if they are white they are horrible oppressors.
Many of these public school "educators" support or have had abortions. Think about that. If they do not value life at its most vulnerable, what makes you think they care about a 3-year-old, 8-year-old, 17-year-old?
Whoever voted for Joe Biden and the Democrats -- you owe me gas money -- and more.
Timothy Molony, Lodi