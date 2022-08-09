Don't punish traffic crimes of poverty -- Jake Garvey

Last Thursday's letter to the editor "Cops should enforce vehicles offenses" got me thinking.

As much as I agree that registration fees are a crucial source of funding for our roads, I don't agree that ticketing vehicles with expired or temporary license plates is the right place to start. Not paying for vehicle registration is what's known as a crime of poverty. People who can't afford to pay the admittedly steep fees will go without that before they go without food, shelter or medical care.

Stopping and ticketing everyone with tinted windows or paper license plates will only achieve two things: more low-income families struggling to make ends meet, and more people of color crowding our jails and prisons.

If we want to reduce crime, we should ask the Madison Police Department to consider enforcing speed limits and safety violations, such as running red lights and driving recklessly. If we want funding for our roads, maybe consider adjusting those registration fees based on the value of the vehicle. Those with a garage full of expensive cars can afford to pay a bit more than the people driving rusty old beaters to work every day.

Jake Garvey, Madison