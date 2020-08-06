You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Don't punish scrappy State Street stores -- Janice Durand
0 comments

Don't punish scrappy State Street stores -- Janice Durand

  • 0

Madison Ald. Rebecca Kemble’s explanation of her vote against aid for State Street is a wholesale cancellation of Downtown for being too white. Even sympathetic people will resent a progressive left so illiberal it refuses to make simple distinctions.

I owned several stores on State Street for 35 years and have always loved the diverse mix Downtown. But about 20 years ago, I noticed I wasn’t seeing as many working-class and older people on the street -- and hardly any black people.

In fact, as the income gap has grown, Madison and downtowns everywhere have become the pricey homes and playgrounds of well-paid tech workers. It’s a wonder that any retail stores have survived, given the steep rents.

I started the Puzzlebox in 1979 with savings and a $10,000 bank loan. The street then was a natural incubator, with rents low enough that an entrepreneur could take a risk that wouldn’t kill her if she failed. These are tough times, but please don’t take it out on those scrappy stores that remain.

If we don’t mess up too badly those small, friendly spaces will still be there for another hundred years.

Janice Durand, Madison

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics