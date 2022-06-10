 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Don't punish good young gun owners -- Scott Lauder

When I was in elementary school, a common tactic for teachers was to punish the entire class for the misbehavior of a single individual. The result was the class learned to hate the teacher because of the unfairness of the punishment.

According to the census, about 12.5 million people are 18, 19 or 20 years old in the United States. But only a handful of this age group is responsible for mass shootings over the past two decades. Would someone please explain the logic of taking away a constitutional right of over 12 million people because of the actions of a few?

Do politicians really expect people in this cohort to vote for them this fall or ever? Wouldn’t it be better to find real solutions rather than to “just do something”?

Scott Lauder, Webster

