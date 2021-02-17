Don't punish digital learning schools -- Peter Grant

The Legislature's Joint Finance Committee recently decided to distribute $69 million of federal COVID-19 aid to those school districts that offered a greater number of hours of in-person instruction during the 2020-21 school year. Republicans praised the plan for rewarding school districts that have “done the right thing.”

The Republicans on this committee don’t seem to understand that each school board had to decide six months ago on the safest plan for its pupils and staff during the 2020-21 school year. Each school district is different and needed a local plan devised by the people who were elected to do so.

A school board cannot in good conscience make a decision affecting the health and safety of its pupils on the basis of what Republicans determine is politically correct. Even if a school board could have made a decision on that basis, the school board could not have known last summer what the politically correct stance would be.

Most importantly, when Republicans penalize a school district by withholding funds, they penalize the pupils attending schools in that district, not the school board members.