Don't punish all to curb speeders -- Cliff Lewis

Why are we punishing all for the acts of a few? The city has decided to lower the speed limit on East Washington Avenue in Madison by 10 mph to stop the handful of reckless speeders driving way to fast. Why would those people care about the new lower speed limit?
In the meantime, all the people who normally use that corridor and drive at or close to the speed limit will have to have slower and longer trips because of the actions of a few. Maybe a radar trap or a few hidden police cars now and then might catch a few reckless speeders and create a deterrent.
I notice this same ridiculous excess speeding on the Beltline every day without seeing any of the speeders being pulled over. I suppose lowering the speed limit on the Beltline is next.
Cliff Lewis, Madison
