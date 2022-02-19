Don't procure test kits from China -- Bob Hartwig

I recently received my COVID-19 home-administered tests. They were provided free through a government program. President Joe Biden has promised to purchase 1 billion tests and deliver send some to any citizen who requests them. Unfortunately, this program was launched months too late and would have been far more effective if provided earlier.

When I looked at one of the free kits, I was shocked to see it was made in China, the country the pandemic originated from. The president has said that when the government spends taxpayers money, it should be spent to buy American products made in America.

It’s ironic to learn a COVID-19 home test kit that could have been manufactured and distributed by an American company is now being purchased from China, the country that takes little responsibility for the spread of a virus that has killed millions of people worldwide.

Bob Hartwig, Madison