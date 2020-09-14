Don't pressure people to attend church in person -- Mark K. Allen

I cannot help but wonder about the motives of Milwaukee Archbishop Jerome Listecki and other religious leaders attempting to push a return to Mass and other religious services.
It would seem very likely that many of the people the archbishop would ask to come to in-person services are the most vulnerable to this viral infection. Older people, racial minorities and those without good health care need to use extra caution to avoid exposure. Ample evidence over the years shows spiritual needs can be met with radio, television and online services.
I hope religious leaders are not worrying about the collection plate or wondering if they can keep their people. Instead of pushing people into taking unnecessary risks, the archbishop might consider how he can best serve the people of the Milwaukee Diocese in these difficult times.
Mark K. Allen, Madison
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!