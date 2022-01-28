Don't praise Vos for punishment -- Paul Johnson

Should we be impressed that Assembly Speaker Robin Vos disciplined back-bencher Rep. Timothy Ramthun, R-Campbellsport?

How about something meaningful?

Wisconsin GOP lawmaker who questioned Biden win disciplined Rep. Timothy Ramthun falsely accused Assembly Speaker Robin Vos of signing a deal with attorneys for former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton to authorize absentee ballot drop boxes.

Will Vos, R-Rochester, call out the 10 Wisconsin Republican officials who conspired to submit false documents to the federal government stating they were the state’s presidential electors? How are they different from those who stormed our nation’s Capitol? Their insidious act was seeking the same goal -- overturn a duly certified and legitimate election. That’s just a different kind of violence to our country and its institutions.

Remember these names: Andrew Hitt, Robert Spindell (how is Spindell still on the Wisconsin Elections Commission?), Kelly Ruh, Carol Brunner, Scott Grabins, Bill Feehan, Kathy Kiernan, Darryl Carlson, Pam Travis and Mary Buestrin. All are Republican officials. All participated in a shameful -- and seemingly illegal -- act. And Paul Farrow, chair of the Republican Party of Wisconsin, defends them and their insult to election clerks statewide, tarnishing his family’s reputation in Wisconsin.

Will Vos pull the plug on Michael Gableman's investigation fiasco that's costing taxpayers?

The Jan. 6 State Journal editorial, "History will tarnish 3 in state GOP," called out U.S. Reps. Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau; Tom Tiffany, R-Minocqua; and U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, for their failure to support and defend the Constitution. The editorial board's list of scoundrels endangering our democracy didn’t go nearly far enough.

Paul Johnson, Madison