Don't politicize coronavirus crisis -- David J. Rizzo

To Republicans and Democrats alike I say, “A pox on both your houses.”

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

This isn’t a time for name-calling. This isn’t a time to hurl insults or spread misinformation via social networks and online chat rooms as a modern-day member of the peanut gallery. This isn’t a time for political grandstanding, self aggrandizement or disingenuous pork-barrel spending. This isn’t a time to manipulate a health emergency to unduly influence or encourage others to take inappropriate (and potentially illegal) steps to affect an election.

Fie on them who seek sadistic pleasure in, or pecuniary profit from, the suffering of others. Such as these are the selfish beneficiaries of all that escaped from Pandora’s jar.

Instead we should all join as one to defeat the common enemy -- not with anger, mistrust and other evil-minded deeds, but through the power of healing and hope. We are one nation, under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all. It’s time to put the partisan politics aside, join hands metaphorically and put these words into action.

David J. Rizzo, Fitchburg