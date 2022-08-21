Don't play gotcha with voting rights -- David Newman

I'm glad that Tim Michel's was allowed to run for governor even if there was a technical violation on his nomination papers.

As his attorney said, "There is no one who has been defrauded or misled by the form" of the nomination papers.

So it is when an absentee voter does not add a zip code to the witness line or in some other minor way, such as when a husband and wife witnessing each other fail to put down the address twice.

The right to vote, in person and absentee, is sacred. Let's follow that law. And while we are at it, do those people who want to make correcting ballots illegal believe "fake electors" honor the integrity of an election?

If there is fraud, prove it and prosecute. Don't play gotcha with voting -- our most sacred right. What's good for Michels should be good for the rest of us.

David Newman, Madison